West Jordan man dies after hitting head in e-bike accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man died after he crashed while riding an electric bicycle Friday evening in West Jordan.

The man and his 16-year-old daughter were riding e-bikes near 2000 W. Water Pointe Drive just after 6 p.m. when he fell for an unknown reason, according to West Jordan Police.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with "significant head trauma." Medical personnel at the scene and at the hospital attempted life-saving efforts, but he ultimately died from his injuries.

Police department officials said there was no evidence of snow or ice on the road where he crashed, and no other vehicles or objects were involved.

The victim, a 48-year-old from West Jordan whose name has not yet been released, was not wearing a helmet.

“This case is a tragic accident. Our condolences go out to the family in this case — especially the 16-year-old who witnessed her father’s crash,” WJPD Officer Samuel Winkler said in a press release. “Even at low speeds or in residential areas, we implore anyone operating a bicycle or E-bicycle to please wear an approved helmet. You never know when something will happen and wearing a properly fitted helmet can save your life.”