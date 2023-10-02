West Jordan Police seeking to identify attempted kidnapper

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say tried to kidnap a little girl in West Jordan.

On Sep. 21 around 9:30 p.m., the woman in these photos allegedly tried to "forcefully kidnap" a 4-year-old girl at Ross Dress for Less in Jordan Landing. After the failed attempt, she left the store and got into the passenger seat of a light-colored SUV, which then left the area.

West Jordan Police said the woman has blonde hair (possibly in dreadlocks or braids), is between 5'0" and 5'5" tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is asked to call police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number WJ23-50278.

The police department said that although the incident occurred over a week ago, the family was apparently unsure if police should be involved until more recently. The report was filed Monday morning.

West Jordan Police

West Jordan Police