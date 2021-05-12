West Jordan school employee charged with child abuse

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An employee at a West Jordan school for struggling teens was arrested after allegedly breaking the wrist of a student.

Tyler Haung Feinga, 21, a staff member of West Ridge Academy was charged with Class A Misdemeanor child abuse on May 4, although the incident occurred on Jan. 4.

According to the arrest documents, the 15-year-old student was being loud and disruptive when Feinga put him in an"escort hold" to remove him from class. When the student resisted, Feinga applied more pressure using the "Bent Wrist Procedure."

Feinga said the wrist procedure is used "when residents are harming staff, harming peers, run risk, or causing damage to the West Ridge property."

The student told police that he heard his wrist "pop" while being removed by Feinga. He claimed he was in significant pain and could not move his wrist. The student was taken to the doctor after several days of being in a "great deal of pain."

No one answered calls at West Ridge Academy when FOX 13 reached out to learn if Feinga was still employed at the school.