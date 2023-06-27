West Jordan water main break to force days-long road closure

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A water main break will cause traffic issues in West Jordan for days while crews attempt to repair the issue in a quick manner.

The city said the break occurred Tuesday at 9000 South and 4800 West, leaving a few homes without water until service was restored hours later. Officials added there is no boil water order in place.

While water is once again running to local homes, the road repair is expected to take a while longer. The city said the area of 4800 West will be closed for "several days."

