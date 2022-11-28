False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City elementary school over shots fired

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police evacuated a West Valley City school on Monday after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to Granger Elementary School at 3700 South 1950 West and cleared the building out of precaution.

About an hour after officers first responded, the Granite School District said the false alarm was reported by a teacher who thought they heard shots fired, which were instead loud noises from a science experiment in another classroom.

Parents were originally told to pick up their children at the nearby Redwood Swap Meet, but that meeting place has now been switched back to the school.

FOX 13 News People waiting outside Granger Elementary School in West Valley City following reports of shots being fired

Police have not released any additional information related to the incident, but eyewitnesses say roads near the school have been blocked off.

