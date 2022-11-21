University of Utah dispels rumors of active shooter in residence hall

SALT LAKE CITY — A "disruptive situation" overnight at a dorm building on the University of Utah campus somehow ignited false rumors that there was an active shooter in the area.

Officers responded to the situation Sunday around 1 a.m. at Sage Point residence halls, according to an update from the university's police department.

"Misinformation has since spread to indicate this was an active shooter scenario," the announcement read. "To be clear, this incident was NOT an active shooter situation."

A university spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the incident began as a simple misunderstanding, with a student knocking on the wrong door. Students in the building apparently became scared, but it's not clear what happened to cause such a panic and why students believed there was a shooter.

The responding police officers determined that there was no threat to the community. They then went door-to-door to make sure all residents were safe.

Three students who lived at Sage Point were detained for questioning, but not arrested. Officials said they were "involved in the incident" but did not provide any further details. U of U administration will also look into the incident to determine if there were any "additional violations," according to Sunday's written announcement.

"While there was no threat to campus, we recognize the situation was traumatic and we apologize for the delay in timely communication about the situation. We encourage you to reach out to your Resident Assistant with any additional concerns or questions," the university's statement read. "We encourage all residents to continue to contact the police whenever needed."

A spokesperson for the U assured that if there was indeed an active shooter or another threat to public safety on campus, they would have sent a push alert to students' mobile phones.

This incident occurred just one day after a shooting at an off-campus student housing complex near Utah Valley University in Orem, in which two victims were shot but are expected to fully recover. And just a few days prior, an unattended bag at the University of Utah Hospital caused a bomb scare, which ended up not posing any danger to the public.