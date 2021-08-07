West Valley City fire captain dies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Firefighters from around the state are mourning the loss of a colleague who worked for the West Valley City Fire Department for more than 40 years.

Capt. Lee Monsen passed away Friday, a city spokesperson confirmed. He was hired by the fire department 41 years ago.

"Over the past four decades, his influence was felt deeply within the Utah fire community and among all of the residents he served," the fire department wrote in a statement. "West Valley City grieves with his wife and family over the loss of this great man."

Monsen's impact on the firefighting community extended beyond the city, though. Other cities' fire departments posted condolences on Facebook.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of the Monsen family and friends," South Salt Lake Fire Department wrote. "Captain Monsen made us all better in one way or another. Rest In Peace Captain Monsen, you will be missed."

"Captain Monsen has served over 40 years in the fire service and most notably his greatest contribution has been running the West Valley Fire Academy," West Jordan Fire Department added. "Many of us at West Jordan have been taught and mentored by Lee. We are a better department for his dedication and his legacy will continue through the men and women he taught."