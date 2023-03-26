West Valley City indoor swap meet armed robbery suspect still at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are still looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at Salt Lake's Indoor Swap Meet on Saturday.

Lt. Steve Beardshall said West Valley City Police received a call for what they first thought was an active shooter.

"We were treating it initially as if we had an active shooter — not just West Valley police officers, but also officers from Taylorsville Police and I believe some of the Unified Police," Beardshall said.

Beardshall said police quickly established there was not an active shooter, but an armed robbery at one of the swap meet's jewelry vendors.

"We do believe the suspect was armed with a handgun," he said.

Beardshall said one person, believed to be an employee of the jewelry store, was injured after they were grazed by one of the shots fired. He said the victim's injuries were superficial and they didn't seek medical attention. During the armed robbery, a large amount of merchandise was stolen.

"They're still trying to go through their inventory and find out exactly how much was taken, but they did take a large amount of product there," Beardshall said.

Beardshall said the suspect has still yet to be identified as he concealed his identity well, but police were able to obtain a small description from witnesses.

"They did describe him as a male wearing all black. He did have a face covering on," Beardshall said. "We are looking through a lot of surveillance video from all the individual businesses and other places, so we hope to maybe identify this suspect, but it's going to take some more identification."

West Valley City Police are asking anyone with information about what took place Saturday to contact them.