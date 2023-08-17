West Valley City Police investigating fatal stabbing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police responded to a report of a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to Scottsdale Park located at 3755 West 3100 South.

WVCPD spokesperson Roxeanne Vaifanuku says officers found a 24-year-old man who was not conscious and appeared to have multiple wounds.

Medical crews arrived and determined the man was deceased.

No word yet on a suspect or suspects and investigators are working to determine what happened and who is responsible.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call WVCPD at 801-840-4000.

Tips can be provided anonymously.