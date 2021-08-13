Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Valley City residents experience power outage due to car crash

items.[0].image.alt
Rocky Mountain Power Outage Map
Screen Shot 2021-08-12 at 7.58.17 PM.png
Posted at 8:02 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 22:03:19-04

WEST VALLEY CITY — Over 2,000 West Valley City residents were without power Wednesday evening after a car crash in the area.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, the issue is supposed to be resolved by 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power's outage map showed 2,762 customers were without power at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Conditions about the vehicle accident that resulted in loss of power was not made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere