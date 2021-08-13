West Valley City residents experience power outage due to car crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — Over 2,000 West Valley City residents were without power Wednesday evening after a car crash in the area.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, the issue is supposed to be resolved by 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power's outage map showed 2,762 customers were without power at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We are aware of an outage in West Valley City, UT affecting 2,615 customers. The cause of outage is due to vehicle accident. The estimated time of restoration is 12:30 am. For updates, visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 or text OUT to 759677. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) August 13, 2021

Conditions about the vehicle accident that resulted in loss of power was not made immediately available.

