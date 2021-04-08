'Shelter in Place' protocols lifted at West Valley City school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City school was placed under "Shelter in Place" protocols Thursday after reports of shots fired in the area.

Neil Armstrong Academy was placed under the precautionary measure, although officials said there was "no direct threat to students." The lockdown was lifted after the suspects left the area.

During the lockdown school continued to proceed inside the building, although visitors were not allowed on campus.