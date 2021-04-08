Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Shelter in Place' protocols lifted at West Valley City school

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Neil Armstrong Academy Police
Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 12:33:57-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City school was placed under "Shelter in Place" protocols Thursday after reports of shots fired in the area.

Shelter in Place (1).jpg

Neil Armstrong Academy was placed under the precautionary measure, although officials said there was "no direct threat to students." The lockdown was lifted after the suspects left the area.

Neil Armstrong Academy.jpg

During the lockdown school continued to proceed inside the building, although visitors were not allowed on campus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere