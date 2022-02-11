West Valley City settles lawsuit over shooting inside police station

SALT LAKE CITY — West Valley City has settled a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed while handcuffed inside a police station, FOX 13 News has confirmed.

A motion was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, dismissing the case. Attorneys for Michael Chad Breinholt's family confirmed to FOX 13 News a settlement had been reached. Terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

"The matter has been settled for a mutually agreeable amount," West Valley City Police Dept. spokesperson Roxanne Vainuku said.

Breintholt, 31, was killed in 2019 after police said he was shot by officers after he wrestled with them inside the station on Aug. 23, 2019. Breinholt was in custody following a DUI arrest and was waiting while officers sought a warrant to do a blood draw. Body cam video showed Breinholt reaching for an officer's gun during the fight, leading to another officer shooting and killing him.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill ruled the shooting was justified. The shooting was among those invoked by protesters against police brutality.

The Breinholt family sued, acknowledging his hand was on the officer's belt, but contending it would have been impossible for him to have pulled out the weapon and use it as he was intoxicated and moving slowly.

