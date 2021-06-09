West Valley man killed in drive-by shooting identified

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have released the identity of the man killed on June 8 in a West Valley City drive-by shooting.

Mark Fulilangi, 31, died as a result of his injuries from gunshot wounds after being taken to a nearby hospital.

West Valley Police are asking the public to report any information to 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.