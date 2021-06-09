Watch
West Valley man killed in drive-by shooting identified

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 09, 2021
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have released the identity of the man killed on June 8 in a West Valley City drive-by shooting.

Mark Fulilangi, 31, died as a result of his injuries from gunshot wounds after being taken to a nearby hospital.

West Valley Police are asking the public to report any information to 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.

