West Valley man killed in drive-by shooting identified

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have released the identity of the man killed on June 8 in a West Valley City drive-by shooting.
Mark Fulilangi, 31, died as a result of his injuries from gunshot wounds after being taken to a nearby hospital.
READ: West Valley man killed in drive-by shooting
West Valley Police are asking the public to report any information to 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.
The victim in the shooting that occurred on 6/8 has been identified as 31 year old Mark Fulilangi. Suspect(s) in this case are still outstanding. If you have information, please call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.— WVC Police (@WVCPD) June 9, 2021