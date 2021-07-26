West Valley man pleads for help after bullets fired from nearby park hit his home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City man is pleading for help after bullets fired from a nearby park hit his home over the weekend.

Scott Dorius said gunshots woke him and his wife and they found bullet holes in their window.

Dorius believes Kingspointe Park, acorss from his home, is becoming an issue as gangs move in at night, since the parks lights are no longer working.

He said he's tried to get the city to help, but he's still waiting to hear back.

"So, we're just anxious to get some help from someone. Because the police are doing all they can, I think. To a point. But, the city has to give them the resources to stop this from happening," Dorius said. "Heaven forbid we would have been in our living room. We could have been shot."

FOX 13 News talked with West Valley City and they said they are investigating the lack of lighting. They said if you see a light out at a city park, give them a call and they'll get someone out to change it as soon as possible.