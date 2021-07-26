Watch
Man found shot in the face on side of road in Taylorsville; suspect in custody

Posted at 7:35 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 10:28:51-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating after a man was found after being shot.

Officers said the victim was found on the side of the road on Meadowbrook Express at 4100 South on Sunday morning.

He was shot in the face and was taken to the hospital.

There was a suspect in custody. Investigators believed this was a domestic fight because the victim and suspect were former partners.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

