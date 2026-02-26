2 shot, including suspect, after report of 'active shooter' at Taylorsville liquor store

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person was shot, as was the suspect, after reports of an "active shooter" at the Utah State Liquor & Wine Store in Taylorsville.



The Taylorsville Police Department said it had received a 911 call from someone outside the store just after 2:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the store at 4455 South 2700 West within one minute.

Once inside the store, police located the victim and shot the alleged suspect. Both the victim and the shooter were transported to the hospital in stable condition, while the officer was not injured.

According to police, the suspect allegedly chased the victim inside the store and began shooting.

Several police vehicles, as well as police tape, are still visible at the location. The shattered glass on the front door of the liquor store can also be seen.

As the incident involved a Taylorsville police officer, the Salt Lake City Police Department is now handling the investigation.

