Fire stopped after evacuation orders lifted for Magna brush fire

MAGNA, Utah — The forward progress of a brush fire that broke out in Magna was stopped, and the evacuation orders that were issued have been lifted.

Watch live below as officials give an update on the Cypress Fire:

The Cypress Fire burning on private land burned an estimated 21.6 acres in grass, brush, and thick Russian olive, sending smoke across the Salt Lake Valley, which mainly came from a junk pile on the fire's northwest side.

Residents at the Colony Farms townhomes received an evacuation order, which has been lifted. However, due to nearby road closures, those residents will not be able to access their homes until further notice.

Fire officials share update on Magna fire in video below:

Fire officials give update on Magna brush fire

Roads along 7200 South are closed due to what an official called "hydrant issues," after some fire hydrants were inoperable. Those hydrants have since been repaired.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

Video below shows brush fire burning in Magna:

Magna Brush Fire

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

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