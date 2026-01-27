Cyclist struck by Unified Fire Authority vehicle in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — A cyclist is recovering after being struck by a Unified Fire Authority vehicle in Magna early Tuesday morning.

According to Unified Fire Authority officials, the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of 3600 South and 8400 West. The crash was between a Unified Fire logistics truck and a cyclist.

The exact injuries suffered by the cyclist aren't known, but officials say they were treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

