Body of man found near Tony Grove Lake; officials investigating

RICHMOND, Utah — The body of a man was found near Tony Grove Lake on Friday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding the cause of death are not yet determined.

Cache County Sheriff's Office received reports of a body being found in the area at 11:26 a.m. and responded to the area, along with Cache County Search and Rescue and county investigators.

Information regarding the man's identity is being withheld at this time as next of kin are notified.

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