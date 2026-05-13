Police searching in West Valley City for road rage suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police are searching now for a road rage suspect following an incident in the city on Tuesday night. The identity of the suspect hasn't been revealed.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m., they were called to 4500 South Mountain View Corridor for a reported road rage incident.

Police say that their suspect allegedly chased down the victim's vehicle until they both pulled off the side of the road. Both exited their vehicles, and the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the face multiple times before the victim struck back.

At one point, the suspect allegedly popped the front two tires of the victim's vehicle before driving off.

Police say the suspect's vehicle was a 4-door red Subaru. An investigation is ongoing.