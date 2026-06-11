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Teen arrested in West Valley City following police locating stolen car

West Valley City Police.jpg
West Valley City Police
FILE
West Valley City Police.jpg
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WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two stolen vehicles are now back with their rightful owners, and a teen is in custody after police say they were caught with one of the stolen vehicles.

The West Valley City Police Department tells FOX 13 News that around 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday, they located a stolen car near 3500 South and Constitution Boulevard in the city. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, and they decided not to pursue.

Instead, investigators tracked the vehicle and found it a short time later. Officers also witnessed four teens running from the vehicle and detained them.

Only one of the teens was arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle. Their name hasn't been released by officials.

Detectives say the group was also responsible for a second stolen vehicle that was located later in Salt Lake City. Both cars have been returned to their owners.

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