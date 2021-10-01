Westbound I-80 ramp to SLC airport to close all weekend

SALT LAKE CITY —

If you’re heading to the Salt Lake International airport this weekend, you should know the ramp from westbound I-80 to the airport will be closed from Friday night through Monday morning.

Also, a lane striping project begins on I-15 in Utah County six nights a week and will close up to four lanes at a time.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason talked about the impacts and how to avoid them on Good Day Utah Friday morning.

The I-80 airport exit closure is scheduled to start as early as 8 p.m. Friday, so after that, you’ll need to plan on using an alternate route.

There are several good options available: you can still access the airport using Bangerter Highway, eastbound I-80, North Temple, or the ramp from northbound I-215 to westbound I-80.

UDOT The westbound I-80 exit to Salt Lake City International Airport will be closed all weekend. This map shows alternate routes to get there.

During this time, crews will be removing old concrete barriers along the ramp and replacing them with a newer design that enhances safety for drivers. It’s part of a project to upgrade the barriers along several sections of I-80 in this area.

The work is expected to be finished in time for the Monday morning commute.

A lane striping project on I-15 in Lehi will also impact traffic this weekend.

The project is closing up to four lanes at a time between the Point of the Mountain and Lehi Main Street, six nights a week, starting at 9 p.m.

Crews are applying “contrast striping” which means they are adding a black line that extends from the existing white lines between lanes. This should help make the lines more visible.

For everyone going to Logan Friday for the USU-BYU football game, plan your trip back through Utah County because the striping project will be underway.

