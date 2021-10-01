Westbound I-80 ramp to SLC airport to close all weekend

SALT LAKE CITY —
If you’re heading to the Salt Lake International airport this weekend, you should know the ramp from westbound I-80 to the airport will be closed from Friday night through Monday morning.
Also, a lane striping project begins on I-15 in Utah County six nights a week and will close up to four lanes at a time.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason talked about the impacts and how to avoid them on Good Day Utah Friday morning.
The I-80 airport exit closure is scheduled to start as early as 8 p.m. Friday, so after that, you’ll need to plan on using an alternate route.
RELATED: New Salt Lake City Int'l Airport celebrates anniversary with prestigious honor
There are several good options available: you can still access the airport using Bangerter Highway, eastbound I-80, North Temple, or the ramp from northbound I-215 to westbound I-80.
During this time, crews will be removing old concrete barriers along the ramp and replacing them with a newer design that enhances safety for drivers. It’s part of a project to upgrade the barriers along several sections of I-80 in this area.
The work is expected to be finished in time for the Monday morning commute.
A lane striping project on I-15 in Lehi will also impact traffic this weekend.
READ: UDOT to upgrade I-15 lane striping beginning Sunday
The project is closing up to four lanes at a time between the Point of the Mountain and Lehi Main Street, six nights a week, starting at 9 p.m.
Crews are applying “contrast striping” which means they are adding a black line that extends from the existing white lines between lanes. This should help make the lines more visible.
For everyone going to Logan Friday for the USU-BYU football game, plan your trip back through Utah County because the striping project will be underway.