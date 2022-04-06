Whale sculpture set to breach from Salt Lake City intersection

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Salt Lake City's newest artworks is already the talk of the town despite it still being "under wraps."

On Monday, a ceremony will formally unveil "Out of the Blue," a humongous life-sized sculpture of a breaching humpback whale sitting inside the roundabout intersection of 900 South and 1100 East.

The creation is from the mind of Stephen Kesler, a local artist who has spent decades in the 9th and 9th neighborhood where the whale will become a surefire stop for Instagram selfies and odd looks. Another artist, Mike Murdock, painted the mural that adorns the unique piece of art.

According to the Salt Lake City Arts Council, the sculpture "represents the 'unexpected' nature and characteristics of the 9th and 9th area and its diverse residents and visitors."

Kesler, who created the artwork out of recycled foam and molded fiberglass, described the neighborhood as one "that bursts through expectations; that commands respect for nature, and varied ideas and identities."

Numerous city officials are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for "Out of the Blue" at 6 p.m. Monday.