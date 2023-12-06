What are Big Cottonwood Canyon resorts doing to deal with weekend ski traffic?

BRIGHTON, Utah — Utah boasts the "greatest snow on earth" for skiing. However, that quality powder comes with a price: traffic.

Big Cottonwood Canyon is home to Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton Resort. They each have their own process for parking. But on Wednesday, representatives from both resorts and the town of Brighton gathered to discuss their strategies for dealing with the crowds of skiers and snowboarders traveling up the canyon, especially on weekends.

One of the more obvious solutions is carpooling. However, Solitude has taken an extra step to encourage this by launching its very own carpooling app. That way, people driving up the canyon with empty seats in their cars can make the most out of the trip, while others traveling solo can still conveniently get up to the mountain without adding another car to the resort parking lot and traffic on State Route 190.

Solitude president and COO Amber Broadaway also encouraged the use of Utah Transit Authority's Ski Bus, which is free for those with passes to the resorts or an Ikon pass. She also reminded riders to check the timetables for the Big Cottonwood route (#972) before showing up at the bus stops.

Broadaway also announced that Solitude will require parking reservations on "peak" days — Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from mid-December through mid-April, as well as holidays.

"If you're going to come to the canyon on peak days, we want you to have a spot. We don't want to have people in line. They're waiting hours to get up here, they get up here and then they get turned away," she explained. "The most important thing for this winter is you really need to plan before you go. Do not just get in your cars and drive up the canyons."

Brighton marketing director Jared Winkler echoed what Broadaway said about Solitude, adding that dealing with the heavy traffic is a difficult issue, but their goal is ultimately to make sure those visiting the resort have a good time.

"When we think about how to really move the needle, we have to start down in the valley," added Barbara Cameron with the Big Cottonwood Community Association. "We know that our friends down in Cottonwood Heights have really struggled on peak days when the traffic's jammed up. They can't get around in their neighborhoods. We know that our friends here in the town of Brighton can't move up and down the canyon."

Cameron added that it's not just about reducing the headache of traffic — it's also important to cut down on carbon emissions.

The resorts have also contracted with UTA and private companies to provide shuttles for their employees. Cameron said this keeps a total of about 500 vehicles out of the canyon.

One of the biggest difference-makers, officials said, will be the parking reservation system. Instead of stressing about whether they'll have a spot once they reach the resort on weekend mornings, they reserve a parking spot in advance online, and it's held until 11 a.m. at Solitude or noon at Brighton.

Those with the resorts and the town of Brighton admit that it has been and will continue to be a learning process for both riders and "stakeholders," but they hope these strategies will help alleviate nightmarish traffic on peak days.