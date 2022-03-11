What can you buy for $65 on Amazon instead of a tank of gas?

SALT LAKE CITY — You may have heard, possibly here on FOX 13 News, that gas is getting a tad pricey these days.

On Friday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Utah had reached a whopping $4.34, which would definitely not be considered cheap.

After spending $65 to fill his Bugatti Chiron Sport Kia Optima with a full tank of fuel, Jeff Tavss, the guy who's writing this article and is the Digital Executive Producer at FOX 13 News, wondered if his money could be better spent on something other than gas.

So while tossing aside his lengthy to-do list, Jeff (me) logged on to Amazon to see what he could buy for $65 that would bring him more pleasure than simply a way to get to and from work. Which doesn't mean he doesn't enjoy his work... immensely... you know, just in case the bosses are watching.