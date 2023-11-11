What does the home-buying market look like for veterans?

SALT LAKE CITY — According to a recent survey by Veterans United Home Loans, the country's largest VA lender, veterans feel more optimistic about buying a home in the current housing market than non-veterans.

Veterans United surveyed veterans, current service members and civilians.

The report showed that 54 percent of veterans feel like they can secure a home loan right now compared with 48 percent of non-veterans.

Those numbers also revealed about 27 percent of veterans feel stressed about their finances compared to 42 percent of civilians.

Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United, says only three in ten veterans know the VA's Home Loan Benefit helps them buy a home without a down payment.

“The ability to buy without a down payment, without having to have great credit, with access to the lowest average rates on the market, it is making a huge difference for veterans and military families,” says Birk of the VA's Home Loan Benefit. “It’s incredible to see this doing exactly what it was intended to do eight decades later.”

Birk says if you're a veteran and you're in the market for a home, look for a lender that specializes in VA loans.

