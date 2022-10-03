What is Utah's favorite 'trick or treat' candy on Halloween?

SALT LAKE CITY — With the days winding down until Halloween, a debate as old as the holiday itself continues to rage in Utah.

No, it's not a question over who's scarier: Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger. And it has nothing to do with whether Casper was truly a friendly ghost.

What everyone has been dying to find out is what candy is the most popular in the state.

Well, according to one study, the number one choice of Utahns on Halloween takes quite a licking. The website candystore.com claims Tootsie Pops, of all things, are the most popular among trick or treaters in The Beehive State.

Not surprisingly, other than Utah, the iconic lollipop is only favorited in three other states: New Jersey, Tennessee and Washington.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Perhaps even more divisive is that the study claims candy corn is Utah's alleged second favorite candy choice. In third was the more comfortable selection of M&M's.

The website study listed the Top 10 Halloween Candy in the U.S., and Utah's barely cracked list:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

2. Skittles

3. M&M's

4. Starburst

5. Hot Tamales

6. Sour Patch Kids

7. Hershey Kisses

8. Snickers

9. Tootsie Pops

10. Candy Corn