What to know about racing plane that crashed in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The aircraft that crashed yards away from a West Jordan airport Wednesday afternoon, killing the pilot, has been identified as a 2001 Hensler Cassutt.

Based on the tail number, FOX 13 News has been able to find out more about the plane itself, but out of an abundance of caution, the name of the aircraft's owner will not be published.

Race 15 is the name of the plane owned and operated Last Lap Player, a group that participates in the annual Reno Air Races. The plane takes part in Formula One Air Racing powered by the same 100 horsepower engine used in a Cessna 150, and can exceed 250 miles per hour.

Many Formula One aircraft are built by the pilots that race them, and according to the Reno Air Race website, they are "a relatively inexpensive way to enjoy the excitement and satisfaction of air racing."

Recent Facebook posts showed the owner of Race 15 working on the aircraft over the last several weeks getting it ready for this event.