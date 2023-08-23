Pilot dead after plane crash near West Jordan airport

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A small plane crashed near the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan on Wednesday, killing one person and destroying the plane.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Copper Hills Parkway and 7800 South.

The pilot died as a result of the crash, although their identity was not made available. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

Photos captured by FOX 13 News show the red plane with blue lettering collapsed on the road.

FOX 13 News

It's unclear what exactly caused the crash.

West Jordan City officials report the road will be closed around the crash scene for "several hours" as an investigation is conducted. They ask that residents avoid the area.

The crash is one of several that have happened near the small regional airport in West Jordan. Most recently, a plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a nearby soccer field after taking off from the South Valley Regional Airport on Memorial Day weekend. In that situation, nobody was injured.

In February, a small plane landed on Bangerter highway in West Jordan after the pilot, who was attempting to fly from Phoenix to Ogden, experienced an engine malfunction and couldn't make it to the South Valley Regional Airport for a safe landing. Nobody was injured in that incident and the plane was not damaged.

Nearly a year ago, another plane crashed into a soccer field after a gust of wind forced the plane down, landing just South of the airport. Two men aboard the aircraft were not injured.

