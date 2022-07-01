Where and when Utahns can light fireworks in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — 'Tis the season for the rockets red glare to be fired overhead as Utah and the country celebrate the Fourth of July, but restrictions are in place regarding when and where the fun can occur in 2022.



While fireworks can be sold across the state until July 25 to include the Pioneer Day holiday, they can only be set off on the following dates and hours:

JULY 2 - JULY 5 : 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. (extension to midnight on July 4)

: JULY 22 - JULY 25: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. (extension to midnight on July 25)

Some of the state's largest areas, like Salt Lake County, are enforcing restricted areas where fireworks can be set off, with most of the foothills, benches and mountains being prohibited areas. Places like Park City have outright banned all fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday this year due to the high risk with dry conditions.

Early Friday, the National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings beginning Saturday through Monday. Strong winds and low humidity levels will "create fire weather conditions across portions of western Utah."

The Utah Department of Public Safety shared tips from the National Council of Fireworks Safety: