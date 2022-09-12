Where did Utah universities land in best college rankings?

SALT LAKE CITY — Just like the latest college football polls, Utah schools are well represented in the latest rankings of the best universities and colleges in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report released its new rankings Monday, with the usual suspects like Princeton, MIT and Harvard taking up the top spots, but the Beehive State held its own.

Brigham Young University was the state's highest ranked school, coming in No. 105 overall. The school's low tuition helped place it 11th in the Best Value category.

The University of Utah is No. 105 overall, but is the state's highest ranked public school and 48th nationwide when measured against other public universities.

Utah's other major public school, Utah State University, came in 124th in that category and No. 250 overall.

Below are the rankings of some of Utah's other schools:

Southern Utah University - #64 (tie) Regional Universities West

- #64 (tie) Regional Universities West Utah Tech University - #35-46 Regional Colleges West

- #35-46 Regional Colleges West Utah Valley University - #90-117 Regional Universities West

- #90-117 Regional Universities West Weber State University - #64 (tie) Regional Universities West



U.S. News uses 17 measures of academic quality to create their rankings of 1,500 colleges and universities.