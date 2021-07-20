Where in Utah can you find the most affordable hotels this summer?

Looking to take a weekend trip to one of Utah's national parks or other natural wonders? Want to explore a new city or town, or perhaps take a "staycation?"

Here's how locations across the state stack up when it comes to hotel room affordability.

A study by cheaphotels.org looked at prices in 20 popular summer destinations. They then compiled a list of the lowest price for an available double room, averaged across Aug. 1-31 of this year. The study only took into consideration hotels with a minimum 3-star rating.

The most expensive options are in the towns just outside of Utah's most popular national parks.

Moab, the gateway to Arches and Canyonlands, topped the chart with $173 a night for the cheapest available room. Springdale, just outside of Zion, was the runner-up at $170.

If hotel price is the number one deciding factor, then St. George is the place for you with $75 a night.

Those who want to be budget-friendly but also experience one of Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks have some alternate options that are considerably cheaper than Moab and Springdale.

Torrey, located just outside Capitol Reef, clocks in at $112. Panguitch, which is about a half-hour drive from Bryce Canyon, is the second-cheapest of all 20 at $79 a night (Bryce Canyon City, which is just outside the park's gates, was not included in the study.*)

Cities like Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City and Lehi clocked in around the middle of the price rankings, and for those looking for cooler temperatures, they may offer at least some refuge from the heat (compared to southern Utah).

Here is the full list:

Moab $173 Springdale $170 Midway $155 Park City $126 Provo $125 Monticello $124 Green River $114 Lehi $114 Torrey $112 Salt Lake City $110 Escalante $110 Ogden $108 Logan $107 Tropic $107 Cedar City $101 Vernal $99 Kanab $95 Hurricane $89 Panguitch $79 St. George $75

*Methodology:

"The survey considered 20 popular summer destinations in Utah, based on the number travelers. For each destination, the average price for the cheapest available double room was established for the time period spanning August 1-31, 2021. Only centrally located hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars were considered. Rates were established in end-July based on research conducted on the hotel comparison website Kayak."