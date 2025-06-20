Where the three fires that have burned more than 9,000 acres in Utah are currently

SALT LAKE CITY — Hot weather and gusty winds have worked together to fuel a series of fires across the Beehive State. Currently, three fires have burned more than 9,700 acres with little to no containment.

France Canyon Fire:

Officials say the Thursday fire behavior of the France Canyon Fire increased significantly due to red flag conditions of high winds and low relative humidity. At one point, firefighters had to pause their operations as conditions exceeded their safety threshold.

So far, the fire has burned 9,575 acres and is standing at 5% containment. 526 personnel are actively battling the fire

Thursday's operations were aided by helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft until winds grounded the aircraft after 4:00 p.m. However, officials say the fixed-wing craft was able to dump 23,000 gallons of retardant, and the helicopters recorded a combined 15 hours of flight time.

Bridge Creek Fire:

The Bridge Creek Fire has burned 1,145 acres on Navajo Mountain and is burning about five miles from Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Crews are working to confine the fire within identified landmarks and protect communication towers.

Aircraft will be using Lake Powell to refill buckets and tanks to aid in the firefighting effort. Due to the operation, boaters are asked to remain towards the south wall of the canyon and to avoid Oak Bay.

Currently, this fire is 0% contained.

Forsyth Fire:

People in the southern Utah community of Pine Valley are still under a mandatory evacuation order due to the Forsyth Fire. The fire is burning about three and a half miles south of Pine Valley in the Dixie National Forest.

Currently, the fire is estimated to have burned between 500 and 1,000 acres and is 0% contained.

While structures, including homes, are about a quarter of a mile from the flames, none have been lost.

Officials say their previously constructed fuel breaks around Pine Valley have allowed firefighters to work on the fire throughout the night.