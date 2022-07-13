Where to find local deals on National French Fry Day

SALT LAKE CITY — The calendar may not say it, but Wednesday is Fry-yay as the country celebrates National French Fry Day.

Of course, the special holiday celebrates the tasty treat that a hamburger couldn't live without. The golden brown deliciousness of a french fry earned the scrumptious side its own day, while some would argue that it deserves an entire month to honor its greatness.

Americans will hoist the french fry upon their shoulders on the holiday, and will also be able to take part in these special deals at the following restaurants.

McDonald's: Download the restaurant's mobile app and get a voucher for a free large order of fries on July 13 only. No purchase is necessary.

Wendy’s: Download the Wendy’s mobile app and take advantage of free fry deals all week long. Each day offers a new deal like a free Medium Fry with any Salad order, Free Any Size Fry with a mobile order, and more.

Burger King: Technically still a "fry," Burger King is giving Royal Perks members a free order of chicken fries with any $3 purchase.

Del Taco: The chain is extending the festivities to an entire week a deal on its World Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. Through July 19, fans can get Fries for just $1 with any purchase in the Del Yeah! Rewards App.

Sonic: On Wednesday only, customers can get a free order of medium tater tots or french fries with any purchase made through its app.

Smashburger: Anyone who orders a Cheesy Caramalized Onion Smash on Wednesday gets a free order of Smashfries, but you have to use the promo code "FRYDAY" at checkout.

Hot Dog on a Stick: The restaurants is offering an intriguing "surprise" for anyone who buys its french fries in-store or online.