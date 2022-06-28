While Utah's abortion ban is on hold, a new law takes effect

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah's law banning all elective abortions is on hold, another law that prohibits abortions after 18 weeks will take effect.

The law, passed in 2019, has been on hold and mired in litigation in federal court. But with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade last week, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the ACLU of Utah voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit.

Since a judge in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court granted a temporary restraining order blocking Utah's elective abortion ban (Senate Bill 174) from being enforced, the 18-week abortion ban (House Bill 136) is now state law and in effect.

"As a state, Utah values human life at all ages and stages and under all circumstances," Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan, the sponsor of HB136, said in a statement. "HB136 will protect unborn children after 18 weeks' gestation pending the outcome of SB174."

The new law now in effect may impact some abortion procedures that are able to be performed while SB174 is under a temporary restraining order.