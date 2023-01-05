Who were the Haights? Police identify victims found in Enoch home

ENOCH, Utah — As a community remains in shock following the discovery of eight bodies found inside an Enoch home on Wednesday, officials have released the identities of the victims who were all members of one family.

Michael and Tausha Haight were two of the three adults among the dead, while Tausha's mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl, was identified as the third adult victim.

Police said it appears that Michael Haight took his own life after killing the other seven in the home.

Five children, ranging from pre-school to high school age, including a set of twins, were also found inside, although their names have not been released.

17-year-old girl

12-year-old girl

7-year-old female

7-year-old male

4-year-old male

Michael Haight was listed as an Allstate Insurance agent with an office located in Cedar City, but a family friend told FOX 13 News that the 42-year-old had left the company within the last week.

After nearly 20 years of marriage, court records show 40-year-old Tausha Haight filed for divorce on Dec. 21 in Iron County. It has yet to be confirmed whether Tausha and Michael were living together at the time of the incident.

It's not known what led to Tausha filing for divorce.

"Tausha was the most kind and generous person and she never ever said anything ill about anyone," said Tina Brown, a friend of the family. "She would give the shirt off of her back for anyone and she served people tirelessly."