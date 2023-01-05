Community in shock, mourning the loss of Enoch family found dead in home

ENOCH, Utah — Hours after eight bodies were found in an Enoch City home, all from the same family, friends say they're in disbelief that such a tragedy happened in their tight-knit community.

Officials reported that three adults and five minors were found inside the home in the 4900 North block of Albert Drive. Police were called to the house in reference to a welfare check and found the bodies inside.

Tina Brown said she's been friends with the family for about 20 years. Their friendship started when they all moved into the same neighborhood and she said they've experienced many big life moments together.

"We shared a lot over the years," she said. "We really had that I almost want to call it an unbreakable bond."

"You won't meet a more kind and generous [family,]" Brown explained in part. "Nice to everybody, very happy and cheerful."

The family was also very involved in the community, Brown remembered.

"They were always involved in the community," she said, "Played sports, [and] were involved in multiple ways."

Brown said the deaths have left her and her family in a state of complete shock.

"To have to sit your kids down and talk about something so tragic and have them look at you," Brown said. "Even my 21-year-old looked at us and he said 'why? why does stuff like this happen?'"

Brown explained that the tragedy hits especially hard because the Enoch community is extremely tight-knit.

"These kids were known by a lot of people," Brown explained. "They had a lot of peers and kids in our area are close, they grow up in close-knit groups."

She recalled the moment when she knew something was very wrong at the house.

"My husband...is actually their UPS guy called me and said, 'something is really wrong,'" she explained. "So I immediately jumped in my vehicle and went out and that's when neighbors started saying what they had heard had happened."

Since hearing the news, Brown and others have been left with dozens of questions, but Brown said the thing at the front of her mind is the 'why' behind what happened.

"Immediately it was a feeling of 'oh no, could we have done something," Brown said. "Your mind starts reeling and you think what were the last moments like what have the last few months been like, is there something more that everybody doesn't know," she said.

As questions are answered and an investigation continues in Enoch, Brown explained this tragedy will have a ripple effect in the community as they mourn together.

"It's almost like we grew up so sheltered in these small southern Utah communities that we don't see a lot of this," she explained. "Sure our kids hear about it on the news and on Youtube and podcasts and you know Dateline, That's what my oldest said, he was like 'mom, stuff like this happens on Dateline, but it doesn't happen here.'"