Why do Bald Eagles love the Beehive State in winter?

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Bald Eagle is an iconic symbol of the United States and Utah has the largest winter population of the bird in the lower 48 states.

Why do these majestic birds flock to Utah in the coldest months of the year?

Could it be because of Utah's famous gate with a bald eagle perched on top, or is it because there's one on the Utah state flag? Think again. Utah actually has a tasty snack that eagles love.

"We have a lot of carp," explained Ashley Kijowski, coordinator for the Eccles Wildlife Center. "Those aren't good for our wetlands, and the Eagles will actually eat those carp."

Also, Utah's weather is quite appealing to the birds - considering where they're from. These original snowbirds come down from the Pacific Northwest and farther north because it's relatively balmy to them here.

Utah typically sees around 500 bald eagles in the cold season. They mostly keep to in northern Utah's reservoirs and the Great Salt Lake wetlands but a few ambitious eagles get down to the lakes of Southern Utah.

Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area is one great area where you'll likely be able to spot them every winter.

Eagles start arriving in Utah in December but now is the perfect time to go and try to spot them as their numbers typically peak this month.

However, you might have a slightly trickier time seeing them as their population is more spread because it's a good water year for much of the state.

"We're seeing less here," Kijowski explained, "Probably because they're spread out more. So they have our reservoirs in northern Utah. They have carcasses of dead deer and elk up on our highways. And then they also have plenty of room here on the wetlands because we actually have a lot of water this year."

It's up to Utahns to help protect the eagles while they're visiting the Beehive State to ensure they want to come back for generations to come.

"Try not to disturb the Eagles. If you're going to use some type of poison to get rid of small mammals, like mice, if you have a mouse problem, try not to poison them, because Eagles will eat those," Kijowski said. "So if you can do something else, like trap it or something that would be more helpful. And then just be careful when you're driving along the roads near our wetlands."

Their massive 7-and-a-half-foot wingspan makes them the star of the show right now amid a flurry of feathered activity, especially at the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area.

"It's an oasis in the desert for migratory birds," Kijowski explained. "We actually get up to 12 million birds a year coming through to fuel up on their migration, and it's just really beautiful to see."