Why is one Utah city painting its fire hydrants?

OGDEN, Utah — Fire hydrants around one Utah city are getting a fresh coat of paint for a very important reason that has nothing to do with making them more attractive.

Hydrants in Ogden are receiving a makeover in order to help firefighters when they are out in the field battling fires. The new colors on the caps and tops of hydrants instantly informs firefighters of water supply.

While most think of the traditional red color of a fire hydrant, that actually signifies a low level of gallons per minute, while a blue-capped hydrant nearly triples the output.

The body color of a hydrant has no significance; only the caps.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the following hydrant caps indicate specific water flows:



BLUE - 1,500+ gallons per minute (GPM)

- 1,500+ gallons per minute (GPM) GREEN - 1,000-1,499 GPM

- 1,000-1,499 GPM ORANGE - 500-999 GPM

- 500-999 GPM RED - Below 500 GPM

The Ogden City Fire Department says most of the hydrants in the city will either be blue or green tops once the work is done. They advised residents not to panic if they see an all-red hydrant in front of their homes or businesses, as things are currently a "work in progress."