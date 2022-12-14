Why Utahns should think twice before gifting pets as holiday presents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — When thinking of gifts during the holiday season, pets are often top of mind. But local pet activists in Utah say you might want to think twice as shelters are already overrun with owner surrenders, which are pets that owners voluntarily give up.

"Surrendering can be a very complex topic," said Di Lewis, a board member with the Community of Animal Welfare Society, "Certainly, there are some people who maybe don't take animal ownership as seriously as we'd hope, but there are also a lot of reasons that people are struggling."

Lewis says with rising prices, pet owners sometimes take on more than they can afford as job, housing, or family situations change, causing them to no longer be in the position to care for a pet.

To help shelters provide for the overflow of animals, animal hospitals like Lakeview Animal Clinic holiday holiday donation drives for pets.

"We collect food, toys, anything enrichment and we are taking it to local pet shelters where dogs and cats are waiting for their forever homes or to go into foster care, so it just supplies shelters with extra supplies to have on hand," said Tess Vilchez, a vet technician at the clinic.

Donation drives can help shelters, but both Vilchez and Lewis say it's important for people to think intentionally when gifting a pet this holiday season.

"Just remember pets are a lifetime commitment," said Vilchez.

"We would really recommend you don't give a pet to somebody you don't know for sure wants a pet," Lewis added.

Those will still plan on getting a new furry family member, the experts say to think about what type of pet and breed will best fit your family's lifestyle and research on the breed you are adopting or purchasing.

"Maybe you really want a dog, and you love the way huskies look; but if you're more of a chill family, a husky is probably not a dog for you, they're really playful and really energetic. You might want a dog who's a little more low key," Lewis said.

And if you're on the receiving end of a gifted pet and find yourself struggling, Lewis suggests using a Rule of Threes.

"Three days for them to get over that immediate shock of moving homes or moving into a new environment, three weeks for them to start settling in, and then three months for them to feel fully acclimated," she explained.

Vilchez and Lewis both say anyone who plans on gifting or getting a pet should consider adopting from a local shelter.

The Lakeview Animal Clinic is collecting donations through Dec 23.