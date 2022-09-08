Why Utah's record breaking temperatures for the past 7 days are so unusual

SALT LAKE CITY — With the hottest seven days Utah’s experienced in history, with data as far back as 1875, it can be easily argued to have been the most out-of-the-norm week ever.

According to data by the National Weather Service, the past seven days have seen record breaking temperatures including today at 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

In comparison, the month of June had 4 consecutive triple digit days and the month of July had 10 days. August experienced 5 and now in September we have already experienced 7 consecutive triple digit days.

“All time since our weather has been recorded at the Salt Lake City International Airport, which dates back over 100 years in that span during the month of September,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Wilson. “There have only been three 100 or warmer degree days in the month of September.”

What’s most unusual is the time of year this is occurring. Because meteorological fall began in September 1, Utah gets less daytime and that the sun’s position during that time is also lower and closer to the horizon.

“We’ve lost around 2 hours of daylight per day from sunup to sundown,” said Wilson.

Autumn equinox is in 15 days and the summer solstice happened 77 days ago. The usual time for Utah’s hottest days should have already been long behind us.