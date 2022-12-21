Widow of shooting victim helping Utah children during traumatic experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — While police continue to search for clues that will lead to the arrest in the death of a Microsoft executive with ties to Utah, his widow is using her heartache as a way to help others.

What would typically be a joyous time of year for Kirsten Bridegan and her family is not.

"This season is difficult. You know, Thanksgiving was hard. Just seeing everyone with their families," said Bridegan.

In February, Kirsten's husband, Jared, had just dropped off his twins at his ex-wife’s home in Florida when he stopped to remove a tire blocking the road. That’s when he was shot several times in front of his two-year-old daughter, Bexley, in the car.

"They think she was alone in the vehicle after his murder for over three minutes," Kirsten said about the aftermath of the shooting involving her daughter.

Bexley spent the next several hours at a police station without her parents. While officers tried to help the young girl, Kirsten says the police department wasn’t equipped to help a child in distress.

"All of these thoughts of what I wished would’ve happened or would’ve been available to officers and Bexley just kind of ate at me," recalled Bridegan.

A few months ago, Kirsten came up with the idea to donate comfort kits to police departments in her home state of Florida. They’re called Bexley Boxes, named after her daughter, containing blankets, toys, and other items to help children during traumatic experiences.

The idea has since taken off and Kirsten is trying to bring the boxes to departments across the country, which led her to create the Bridegan Foundation to reach that goal.

Along with friends she met while attending college in Utah, Bridegan is now bringing the Bexley Boxes to the Beehive State.

"Kirsten is unbelievable, the amount of grief that is put on somebody in this situation. The fact that she chooses to channel it in a positive way," said Nichelle Yazzie.

"This is such a legacy to who Jared was; a true testament to him," remembered Rebekah Thacker. "He was always the first person to serve anybody who asked for his help."

Jared Bridegan attended Utah Valley University and had worked for several startups in the area.

Police maintain that Bridegan was targeted in the shooting, but have yet to make any arrests.

Those looking to bring comfort kits to police departments can CLICK HERE to get more information.