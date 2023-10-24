Wienermobile makes triumphant return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Hot diggity dog!

Everyone's favorite frankfurter on wheels is returning to the Wasatch Front to take a bite of northern Utah.

The iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will hit the Beehive State this week with stops in Sandy and Salt Lake City.

Wienermobile fans who relish the opportunity to snap a selfie with the the iconic dog-and-bun on wheels can catch it at the following locations:



FRIDAY : 5:30 - 7 p.m. - 4th Annual Truck or Treat Event at Sandy Promenade Park

: 5:30 - 7 p.m. - 4th Annual Truck or Treat Event at Sandy Promenade Park SATURDAY: 7:30 - 11 a.m. - Making Strides of Utah Walk (600 East 900 South, Salt Lake City)

Don't play ketchup, make plans now to get out and see the Wienermobile.

