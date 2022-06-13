Wild distracted driver crash caught on camera in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — Drivers who need a lesson about staying focused on the road only need to look at what happened in Draper early Saturday.

Home security video caught the moment an alleged distracted driver slammed into a parked truck that was sitting in a neighborhood on Vestry Road at 7:40 a.m.

After crashing into the rear of the truck, the car rolled over before coming to a stop on its roof.

Another driver who witnessed the crash can be seen getting out of their vehicle and immediately checking on the driver before calling 911.

The homeowner said the female driver of the car was not seriously injured due to wearing a seat belt.

Calls to the Draper Police Department by FOX 13 News about the crash have not yet been returned.