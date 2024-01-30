Wild video shows skier swept up in Wasatch avalanche

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Despite all the warnings issued about dangerous avalanche conditions across northern Utah, new video shows one skier getting caught up in a potentially hazardous avalanche.

The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) says a group of three skiers were near Davis Gulch off Gobblers Knob on Sunday when one triggered a hard slab avalanche.

Body camera video taken by the skier shows him being carried 650 feet down the slope, reaching speeds of 27 miles per hour, according to the UAC. The skier was able to dig out and free himself from the debris left by the avalanche.

Video below shows skier getting caught in Davis Gulch avalanche:

In the video description on YouTube, the skier apologized for the "corny music" used as his "live audio is NSFW."

The UAC said the final debris pile was down around 7,800 feet.

For weeks, the UAC has been advising skiers and snowboarders to be on alert as warmer temperatures have created conditions for avalanches. On Tuesday, there was Moderate to Considerable danger in the Salt Lake Area mountains.