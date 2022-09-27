Wild video shows truck nearly causing accident on I-15

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Wild dash cam video showing a truck nearly causing a massive accident on Interstate 15 has the Utah Highway Patrol urging drivers to be smart.

The video was taken Sept. 17 in the southbound lanes of I-15. As the vehicle approaches Exit 317 to 500 West in Woods Cross, a white pickup truck darts across several lanes in an attempt to make the exit, causing several vehicles to veer away and narrowly avoid an accident.

"Just go to the next exit!," the Utah Highway Patrol implored in a Facebook post Tuesday.

According to the UHP, at least 10 other drivers were affected by the truck driver's dangerous last second maneuver.

"Everyone involved was very fortunate and we applaud everyone for paying attention and being aware of their surrounding!," the post read. "Driving like this is unacceptable and dangerous, we’ve said it before and we will continue to say it. Just go to the next exit."