Wildfire breaks out in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire was sparked Monday afternoon in southern Utah, with the state calling in multiple aircraft to help fight the fire.

Utah Wildfire Info — part of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands — reported that the "Oak Grove Fire" is burning in an area of the Dixie National Forest northwest of the town of Leeds.

It was initially reported as 1.5 acres. As of 5:30 p.m., it was estimated at five acres. Officials said it is being pushed by wind.

There are multiple fire engines responding, as well as hotshot crews, and multiple aircraft.

