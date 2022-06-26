Watch Now
Wildfire burning on eastern Nevada mountains

Posted at 9:16 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 23:16:29-04

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon in a mountain range near the Utah-Nevada border.

The Goshute Fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. in the Goshute Wilderness Study Area, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

It was estimated at 20 acres as of Saturday evening, burning in a rugged and remote area high in the mountains near Goshute Peak. The fire's cause is unknown.

Air tankers have been dropping fire retardant in the area, and helicopters and hand crews will be responding as well.

