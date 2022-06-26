Wildfire burning on eastern Nevada mountains

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon in a mountain range near the Utah-Nevada border.
The Goshute Fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. in the Goshute Wilderness Study Area, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
It was estimated at 20 acres as of Saturday evening, burning in a rugged and remote area high in the mountains near Goshute Peak. The fire's cause is unknown.
Air tankers have been dropping fire retardant in the area, and helicopters and hand crews will be responding as well.
🔥 #GoshuteFire burning just south of West Wendover, NV.— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) June 26, 2022
Limited preliminary info: Reported around 4:30 this afternoon and estimated at 20 acres. Unknown cause.
This air attack plane from SLC was already working on a fire near Utah Lake most of the day. #FireSeason2022 #nvwx pic.twitter.com/nIH4vjWzuc