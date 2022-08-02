Suspect arrested for starting wildfire on Utah County mountainside

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire.

Provo Fire & Rescue, which is assisting the Springville Fire Department along with other local agencies, said the fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m.

Ryan Petersen

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said a man was arrested for starting the fire. He told police he was using a lighter to burn a spider, Cannon said. Deputies then found drugs and paraphernalia in his possession after he was arrested. His name has not been released.

Utah Wildfire Info, operated by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, has named it the Springville Fire and estimated it at 25 acres.

There is no official word on structures being threatened or evacuation orders at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze from the ground and the air.

Provo Fire & Rescue

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.