Evacuations have been ordered in a small Summit County town due to a fast-growing wildfire just off Interstate 80.

Sometime before 4 p.m., a fire started in the top of an old privately-owned barn in Wanship, according to Summit County spokesman Derek Siddoway. The exact cause of that initial fire is under investigation.

The fire then spread to nearby sheds and outbuildings, then into some dry grass. County officials initially said the fire was "creeping" up the hill, but Utah Wildfire Info later gave an update that it was estimated at 40 acres and "growing rapidly." The agency also said up to 10 additional structures were threatened.

Around 6:40 p.m., Summit County issued a mandatory evacuation order for "the immediate vicinity of 30042 Old Lincoln Highway." A temporary shelter for evacuees has been set up at 30899 Old Lincoln Highway.

The fire and smoke have been affecting the freeway nearby, but there have not been any closures.

Close to the same time, another grass fire was sparked by an unknown cause along I-80 on the west edge of Salt Lake City, but no structures were threatened.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.